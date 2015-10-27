UPDATE 4-South Africa's biggest trade union calls for Zuma to quit
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds ANC Wednesday briefing on two-day meetings)
Oct 27 Hedef Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS :
* Q3 net loss of 902,920 lira ($310,569.94) versus loss of 164,800 lira year ago
* Q3 revenue of 940,918 lira versus 3.5 million lira a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9073 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds ANC Wednesday briefing on two-day meetings)
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's ruling African National Congress said on Tuesday it will brief media on Wednesday on decisions taken by senior officials after two days of meetings over a cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma.
ROME, April 4 Italy put the Vatican on its "white list" of states with cooperative financial institutions on Tuesday, ending years of mistrust and providing an endorsement of efforts by Pope Francis to clean up the city state's banking sector.