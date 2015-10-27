Oct 27 O2 Czech Republic As

* O2 Czech Republic proposes maximum price for planned share buyback at 297 crowns per share

* calls for shareholder meeting on Dec. 8 to decide on the proposal

* O2 said last week its share buyback programme would start in January and last up to five years. It can buy as much as 10 percent of its stock, or stock worth 8 billion crowns under the plan. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by David Evans)