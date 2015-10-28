Oct 28 Pharming Group NV :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 3.3 million euros ($3.6 million) versus 1.3 million euros previous year

* Q3 operating loss is 3.0 million euros versus a loss of 4.3 million euros a year ago

* Net loss decreased by 13.0 million euros to 5.9 million euros in first nine months of 2015 (first nine months 2014: 18.9 million euros)

* Total cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) increased by 0.7 million euros from 34.4 million euros at end of 2014 to 35.1 million euros at end of September 2015

* No financial guidance for 2015 is provided

