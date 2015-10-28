Oct 28 Solutions 30 SE :

* Reported on Tuesday Q3 revenues of 30.8 million euros ($34.0 million), up 13.2 pct from 27.2 million euros a year ago

* Solutions 30 is expected to report an increase in revenue in Q4, above that of Q3

* The group confirmed its outlook for double-digit growth for the full financial year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

