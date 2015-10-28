BRIEF-Atossa Genetics files for public offering of up to 4 mln units
* Atossa Genetics - files for public offering of up to 4 million units
Oct 28 Ares Allergy Holdings PLC :
* Announced on Tuesday it becomes Stallergenes Greer PLC, effective as of Oct. 27, 2015
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Atossa Genetics - files for public offering of up to 4 million units
* Egalet Corp - announced issuance of new U.S. and international patents for Egalet's proprietary Guardian Technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: