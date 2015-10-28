BRIEF-Immunocellular Therapeutics and Memgen announce letter of intent for potential joint immuno-oncology collaboration
Oct 28 Weifa ASA :
* Total revenues for Q3 amounted to 77.0 million Norwegian crowns ($9.1 million) versus 37.8 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA profit 15.1 million crowns versus loss 27.6 million crowns year ago
* Sees full-year revenue growth versus 2014
* Sees improved EBITDA margin full-year versus first nine months Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4602 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board of directors of Life Healthcare has resolved to raise 9 bln rand through rights offer, as previously announced