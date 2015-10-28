BRIEF-Atossa Genetics files for public offering of up to 4 mln units
* Atossa Genetics - files for public offering of up to 4 million units
Oct 28 Polmed SA :
* Signs deal with Polska Wytwornia Papierow Wartosciowych SA for provision of medical services, worth estimated 6.5 million zlotys ($1.7 million)
($1 = 3.8757 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Egalet Corp - announced issuance of new U.S. and international patents for Egalet's proprietary Guardian Technology