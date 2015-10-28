Oct 28 Grupa Jaguar SA :

* Said on Tuesday its shareholder meeting resolve to raise capital via issue of up to 6,069,115 series D shares in private offer with pre-emptive rights

* Subscription rights ratio is 1 to 5

* Nominal value and issue price is 0.1 zloty per share

($1 = 3.8769 zlotys)