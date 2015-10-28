BRIEF-Immunocellular Therapeutics and Memgen announce letter of intent for potential joint immuno-oncology collaboration
* Immunocellular Therapeutics and Memgen announce letter of intent for potential joint immuno-oncology collaboration
Oct 28 Hansa Medical AB :
* Q3 net sales 0.5 million Swedish crowns ($59,000) versus 0 crowns year ago
* Q3 operating loss 13.9 million crowns versus loss 5.4 million crowns year ago
* Board of directors of Life Healthcare has resolved to raise 9 bln rand through rights offer, as previously announced