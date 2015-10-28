BRIEF-CITIC Securities to pay A share and H share annual dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.50 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders of both A share and H share for FY 2016
Oct 28 Is Finansal Kiralama AS :
* Reported on Tuesday Q3 net profit of 14.6 million lira ($5.03 million) versus profit of 11.1 million lira year ago
* Q3 operating income of 106.3 million lira versus 71.1 million lira year ago
($1 = 2.9015 liras)
FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM, March 23 VolkerWessels, the largest Dutch construction company, is preparing a stock market listing which may value the family-owned business at more than 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) including debt, people close to the matter said.