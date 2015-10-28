Oct 28 SMT SA :
* Said on Tuesday its unit iAlbatros SA signed letter of
intent (LoI) with Paris-based Havas Voyages for starting of
negotiations on terms of usage of iAlbatros hotel booking
technology by Havas Voyages' clients
* The planned cooperation concerns delivery of a version of
iAlbatros system adjusted to Havas Voyages' needs, its
development, maintenance and integration
* In LoI Havas Voyages estimates that value of planned
bookings via iAlbatros system will be gradually increasing to
150 million euros ($165.7 million) from 50 million euros per
year
