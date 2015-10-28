BRIEF-CITIC Securities to pay A share and H share annual dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.50 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders of both A share and H share for FY 2016
Oct 28 OTP Bank
* Says not interested in buying state-owned MKB Bank - emailed statement
* Hungary aims to sell most of MKB by Dec Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM, March 23 VolkerWessels, the largest Dutch construction company, is preparing a stock market listing which may value the family-owned business at more than 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) including debt, people close to the matter said.