Oct 28 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Tuesday that following the overlap of the deadline of six months from the date of validation of the decision on change of the bankruptcy proceedings of the ADVADIS SA , it resolved to exclude the shares of ADVADIS from trading on the Warsaw's Bourse as of Nov. 16

Source text: bit.ly/1MSTwsa

