Oct 28 Quercus Assets Solutions

* Quercus to launch new renewable energy infrastructure funds

* Is looking to raise a minimum combined target of eur 500 million across three funds

* Funds will have a long-term investment horizon of a minimum of 10 years and a targeted internal rate of return (irr) per annum of 8-10%, rising to 9-11% in the case of quercus italian wind fund