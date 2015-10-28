Oct 28AK Bars Bank :

* Says decides to dismiss Robert Minnegaliev from the post of chairman of the management board as of Nov. 8 as he moves to a different job

* Appoints Zufar Garaev to the post of chairman of the management board, effective as of receiving regulatory approval

Source text - bit.ly/1kRqKlb

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)