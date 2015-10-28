UPDATE 1-ECB's Nouy says some banks may need to be shut
* Nouy seeks greater discretion in capital demands (Adds detail, quotes)
Oct 28 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Sergio Marchionne tells analysts during a post-results conference call:
* Volkswagen will come out stronger after diesel engine scandal
* does not believe diesel is dead; says origin of VW scandal was "governance failure" and not a "technology failure" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Nouy seeks greater discretion in capital demands (Adds detail, quotes)
* fy net profit rmb 637 million versus rmb 20,246 million a year ago