BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$648 mln
March 23 Taiwan Semicondcutor Manufacturing Co Ltd
Oct 28 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne told analysts in a post-results conference call:
* company considering building large SUV to take advantage of market during low gasoline prices
* renewal of pickup truck RAM lineup gives chance to increase production, playing into gains in U.S. market
* product plans will not change due to costs of U.S. labour pact
* cost of U.S. labour contract not as high as $2 billion over four years as some have said; higher labour costs can be recouped in part by efficiency gains
* North America margins of 7 percent "doable" in Q4, not sure about 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
March 23 Taiwan Semicondcutor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Nouy seeks greater discretion in capital demands (Adds detail, quotes)