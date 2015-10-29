WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS CONFIDENT WE HAVE DONE EVERY SINGLE THING POSSIBLE TO FULFILL PROMISES ON HEALTHCARE
Oct 29 Photocure ASA :
* Q3 total revenue 35.9 million Norwegian crowns ($4.2 million) versus 56.8 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating loss 2.7 million crowns versus 23.8 million crowns year ago
* Expects revenues to continue to grow in 2015 driven by an increase of Hexvix/Cysview in-market unit sales of about 10 percent
* Will explore strategic alternatives to capitalize on its strength in the sector and expand the Hexvix/Cysview franchise into the bladder cancer surveillance market with the initiation of a phase 3 trial
* Expects this trial to cost $8.5 million over 3 years, of which an estimated $2.5 million (20 million crowns) will be invested in 2015
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5605 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
