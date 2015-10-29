Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 29 Tecnotree Oyj
* Q3 net sales 17.7 million euros ($19.37 million) versus 23.7 euros million year ago
* End-Q3 order book 33.7 million euros versus 52.7 million euros year ago
* Q3 adjusted operating profit 2.7 million euros versus 4.7 million euros year ago
* Tecnotree estimates that its operating result will improve from 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order