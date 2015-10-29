WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS CONFIDENT WE HAVE DONE EVERY SINGLE THING POSSIBLE TO FULFILL PROMISES ON HEALTHCARE
Oct 29 Ossur hf :
* Said on Wednesday that it decided to actively explore potential for share buy-back block trades on NASDAQ Copenhagen and NASDAQ Iceland
* Carnegie Investment Bank has been selected as manager of potential block trade on NASDAQ Copenhagen, and Virding Capital Markets has been selected as manager of potential block trade on NASDAQ Iceland
* Will also consider commencing a subsequent "Safe Harbour" share buy-back program
* Is allowed to purchase own shares of up to 10 pct of its share capital as it stands each time
* Purchase price shall not be higher than the price of the last independent trade or the highest current independent bid, whichever is higher, on the regulated market where the transaction is carried out
