UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 29Beate Uhse AG :
* Said on Wednesday it will most probably not achieve its FY revenue and EBIT forecast
* FY revenue forecast was between 134 million euros and 139 million euros and a profit (EBIT) between 2 million euros and 5 million euros
* Now assumes that lower range end values of 134 million euros (sales) and 2 million euros (EBIT) can not be achieved
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.