Oct 29Beate Uhse AG :

* Said on Wednesday it will most probably not achieve its FY revenue and EBIT forecast

* FY revenue forecast was between 134 million euros and 139 million euros and a profit (EBIT) between 2 million euros and 5 million euros

* Now assumes that lower range end values of 134 million euros (sales) and 2 million euros (EBIT) can not be achieved

