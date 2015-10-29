Oct 29 Olvi Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 88.9 million euros versus 97.8 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating profit 14.1 million euros versus 17.2 million euros year ago

* Still estimates that the Group's sales volume for 2015 will increase slightly on the previous year

* Sees now 2015 net sales and operating profit to fall slightly short of 2014

* Previously estimated 2015 net sales and operating profit to be on a par with 2014 or slightly lower

