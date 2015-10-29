BRIEF-Bankia sets up committee of independent directors, names advisors for merger with BMN
* Creates a committee of independent directors to supervise the merger with BMN
Oct 29 Otp Bank Nyrt
* Hungary's government sold stake in OTP Bank at auction for avg price of HUF 5,322 per shr - two market sources tell Reuters
* Hungary's government accepted offers ranging from HUF 5,222 to HUF 5,950 per share for OTP Bank stake - market sources
* Govt did not comment Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Sandor Peto)
BRUSSELS, March 24 The European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday euro zone lenders and Greece should reach a technical deal before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on April 7.