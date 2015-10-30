Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 30 Solteq Plc :
* Q3 revenue 14,000 euros ($15,400) versus 8.3 million euros year ago
* Q3 operating loss 61,000 euros versus profit 444,000 euros year ago
* Solteq Group's operating result before non-recurring costs related to acquisition and integration is expected to grow compared to financial year 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order