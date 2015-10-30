Oct 30 Proximus NV :

* Reports Q3 underlying revenue of 1,509 million euros ($1.66 billion) compared to 1.49 billion euros year ago

* Q3 underlying group EBITDA is 447 million euros, up 3.3 percent year-on-year

* Expects 2015 core underlying revenue about 2 percent growth

* Upgrades outlook for 2015 group underlying EBITDA growth from 3 percent - 5 percent to 4 percent - 5 percent

* Interim dividend of 0.50 euro per share to be paid on Dec. 11

