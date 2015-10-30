UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 30 Sonae Capital SGPS SA :
* Said on Thursday Q3 turnover 48.9 million euros versus 54.3 million euros year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 8.3 million euros versus 6.0 million euros year ago
* Q3 net profit 1.9 million euros versus loss 0.6 million euros year ago
* Net debt 184.6 million euros at end-Sept., 49.8 million euros below the level registered at the end of FY 2014
Source text: bit.ly/20eZPzZ
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.