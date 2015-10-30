HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 26 at 3:25 p.m. EDT/1925 GMT
March 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
Oct 30Sanoma Oyj :
* The Board of Directors of Sanoma is launching a limited share buyback programme to be used as a part of the company's employee incentive programme
* Pursuant to this authorisation, a maximum of 16,000,000 shares may be acquired
* The share buyback programme is effective until March 31 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
March 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
March 26 Shares of Viacom Inc could rise 40 percent in the next year as the New York-based media company's new CEO Bob Bakish focuses on its Paramount Pictures studio and a handful of its networks to turn the business around, according to Barron's.