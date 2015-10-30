Oct 30 Monnari Trade SA :

* Said on Thursday that it registered three wholly-owned units: Madam Absolute Sp. z o.o., Madam Leading Sp. z o.o., Madam Excellent Sp. z o.o. with capital of 5,000 zlotys ($1,285) each

* Madam Absolute Sp. z o.o., Madam Leading Sp. z o.o., Madam Excellent Sp. z o.o. will be engaged in retail Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.8920 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)