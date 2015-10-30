HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 26 at 3:25 p.m. EDT/1925 GMT
March 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
(RPT) Oct 30 Schibsted ASA: : * Schibsted Q3 revenues nok 3,673 million (Reuters poll nok 3.69 billion) vs NOK 3,557 mln in Q3 last year * Schibsted Q3 ebitda nok 556 million (Reuters poll 538 million) vs NOK 504 mln in Q3 last year * Schibsted's Q3 pretax profit NOK 965 mln (RTRS poll NOK 176 mln, whereof gains from remeasurement of previously held equity interests of NOK 794 mln was not included in the poll) * Repeats 15-20 percent revenue growth in online classifieds for mid to long term compared to 13 pct underlying growth in Q3 2015 * For 2016 full year, the revenue growth of leboncoin.fr is expected to be in the range 15-20 percent. The revenuegrowth is expected to accelerate throughout the year, implying that Q4 2015 and Q1 2016 will have a relatively lowgrowth rate. * A somewhat weaker macroeconomic trend in Norway may have a negative effect on certain revenue categories going forward * Market consolidation going forward both through bolton acquisitions and through partnerships * Schibsted says as a result of the JV with Naspers, the investments are expected to be reduced from eur 156 million in 2014 to around eur 100 million in 2015. * Says our subscription-based newspapers are in the nearterm expected to produce EBITDA margins in the range of010 percent, whereas VG and Aftonbladet are likely to havemargins in the range of 1015 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)
March 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
March 26 Shares of Viacom Inc could rise 40 percent in the next year as the New York-based media company's new CEO Bob Bakish focuses on its Paramount Pictures studio and a handful of its networks to turn the business around, according to Barron's.