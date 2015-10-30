Oct 30 Parmalat SpA :

* Reported on Thursday that it has settled amicably all outstanding claims between it and a number of JPMorgan Chase & Co. entities, including JPMorgan Chase Bank arising from the former Parmalat's insolvency, that was declared in December 2003

* J.P. Morgan has committed to pay to Parmalat, with no admission of liability, the global amount of 42.9 million euros ($47.12 million), in full and final settlement

Source text: bit.ly/1PU5bgl

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)