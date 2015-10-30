UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 30 Parmalat SpA :
* Reported on Thursday that it has settled amicably all outstanding claims between it and a number of JPMorgan Chase & Co. entities, including JPMorgan Chase Bank arising from the former Parmalat's insolvency, that was declared in December 2003
* J.P. Morgan has committed to pay to Parmalat, with no admission of liability, the global amount of 42.9 million euros ($47.12 million), in full and final settlement
Source text: bit.ly/1PU5bgl
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.