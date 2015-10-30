BRIEF-Norwegian bank DNB says it has sold its part of Dakota Access pipeline loan
DNB says it has sold its part of Dakota Access pipeline loan
Oct 30 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :
* Said on Thursday 9-month net interest income down 6.3 pct at 225.0 million Swiss francs ($227.55 million)
* 9-month commission income up 0.1 pct at 62.6 million francs
* 9-month profit after tax down 3.1 pct at 134.3 million francs
* Expects FY 2015 result to be within the previous year's level (2014 group's result: 181.9 million francs)
* Plans dividend payment of unchanged 11 francs per registered share
