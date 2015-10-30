Oct 30 Perma-Fix Medical SA :
* Said on Thursday that following the registration of the
company's capital increase via issue of 71,429 series F shares,
Digirad Corporation acquired 5.40 percent stake in Perma-Fix
Medical
* Prior to the transaction, Digirad Corporation did not own
any shares of the company
* The company informed on allotment of series F shares on
July 27 [ID: nFWN107032]
* Following the registration of the company's capital
increase, Perma-Fix Envirinmental Services Inc has its
stake lowered in Perma-Fix Medical to 60.54 percent from 64
percent
* The number of shares of Perma-Fix Medical held by
Perma-Fix Envirinmental Services Inc has not changed and amounts
to 800,000 shares
