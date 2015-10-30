Oct 30 Tauron Polska Energia SA :
* Poland's second-biggest power firm Tauron does not intend
to sell the 1.01-percent stake it will hold in Poland's biggest
lender PKO BP, Tauron's chief executive Jerzy Kurella
said on Friday.
* Tauron said earlier this month that it would swap new
shares for a 1.01-percent stake in PKO, as the treasury, which
controls both Tauron and PKO BP, wants to help the power group
fund new investments.
* "Our intention is not to sell PKO BP shares," Kurella
said.
