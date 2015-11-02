(Corrects first paragraph which had said that the company's
margins had improved due to cost-cutting)
AMSTERDAM Nov 2 Intertrust, the
Dutch trust and corporate services firm, reported a rise in
third-quarter revenue and operating profits on Monday, citing
strong demand for its services.
It was Intertrust's first trading update as a public
company after it joined the Euronext stock exchange last month.
Revenue was up 20 percent at 87.3 million euros in the third
quarter from the same period a year ago, while adjusted earnings
before interest, taxes, and amortization of goodwill was up 20
percent at 34.7 million euros.
The company said it expected revenues to increase at a
similar pace in the fourth quarter, while margins would improve
"modestly."
The company did not provide a figure for net income.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Greg Mahlich)