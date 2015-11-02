Nov 2 Gabetti Property Solutions SpA :
* Said on Friday that 939,218 newly issued ordinary shares
for a total value of 885,870.37 euros ($976,672.08) were
subscribed during the offer period for shareholders and holders
of bond "Convertendo Gabetti 2014-2023" of the 3 million euro
capital increase by option
* Remaining 38,259,359 unopted rights to be offered from
Nov. 3 on the stock exhange
* If the shares are not subscribed in the previous two
weeks, the last subscription day of the cash call is Nov. 10
($1 = 0.9070 euros)
