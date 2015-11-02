Nov 2 Gabetti Property Solutions SpA :

* Said on Friday that 939,218 newly issued ordinary shares for a total value of 885,870.37 euros ($976,672.08) were subscribed during the offer period for shareholders and holders of bond "Convertendo Gabetti 2014-2023" of the 3 million euro capital increase by option

* Remaining 38,259,359 unopted rights to be offered from Nov. 3 on the stock exhange

* If the shares are not subscribed in the previous two weeks, the last subscription day of the cash call is Nov. 10

