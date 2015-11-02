Nov 2 Primi sui Motori SpA :

* Said on Saturday that the board proposes to issue a convertible bond for the total nominal value of 9,898,000.0 euros ($5.40 million)

* Bond maturity to be in 6 years

* To propose a related capital increase to cover the convertible bond, to be issued in tranches

* To propose to offer up to 4,898,000.0 million euro capital increase in option to shareholders

* To propose to offer up to 5,000,000.0 million euro capital increase without option rights reserved to professional investors

