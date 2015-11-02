Nov 2Vtion Wireless Technology AG :

* Said on Saturday Zheng Hongbo, Chief Financial Officer of Vtion Wireless Technology AG (Vtion AG), has resigned today from office with immediate effect due to personal reasons

* Tasks and responsibilities of Zheng Hongbo will be taken over by the Chief Executive Officer Chen Guoping and also by the chief financial officers of the subsidiaries Vtion Software and Vtion Information

