Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 2Vtion Wireless Technology AG :
* Said on Saturday Zheng Hongbo, Chief Financial Officer of Vtion Wireless Technology AG (Vtion AG), has resigned today from office with immediate effect due to personal reasons
* Tasks and responsibilities of Zheng Hongbo will be taken over by the Chief Executive Officer Chen Guoping and also by the chief financial officers of the subsidiaries Vtion Software and Vtion Information
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order