Nov 2 Parmalat SpA :

* Said on Friday that Parmalat and the Extraordinary Commissioner of the former Parmalat Group companies (collectively, Parmalat) on one hand, and Grant Thornton International Inc, Grant Thornton International Ltd, and Grant Thornton LLP, on the other hand, have reached a full and final settlement of the litigation proceedings brought by Parmalat and have also resolved any resulting or related disputes

* The lawsuit, commenced in 2004 by the Extraordinary Commissioner of Parmalat, concerned the audit activities performed by the Italian firm then known as Grant Thornton SpA, a member firm of Grant Thornton International Inc, in the period before the former Parmalat Group declared bankruptcy

* This settlement provides a $4.4 million payment by Grant Thornton International Inc to Parmalat and includes the parties' agreement that neither the settlement nor the payment may be construed as an admission of liability

* The settlement fully and finally releases Grant Thornton International Inc, Grant Thornton International Ltd, and Grant Thornton LLP

(Gdynia Newsroom)