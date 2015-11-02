BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Hilton Worldwide
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
Nov 2 Top-Toy:
* EQT VII acquires 75 percent of TOP-TOY, a toy retailer operating more than 300 BR and TOYS'R'US stores across the Nordics and Northern Germany
* The enterprise value is 2.325 billion Danish crowns ($344 million).
* According to Reuters calculation EQT will pay 1.7 billion crowns for the 75 percent share of the company
* The founding Gjorup family has been advised by FIH Partners and Plesner. EQT VII has been advised by SEB Corporate Finance and Accura. ($1 = 6.7611 Danish crowns) (Reporting and editing by Copenhagen newsroom)
PARIS, March 24 Rothschild & Co will study strategic options, including a possible flotation or sale, for French frozen food retailer Picard after winning the mandate from its owners, sources close to the matter told Reuters.