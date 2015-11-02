Nov 2 Telekom Srpske Ad Banja Luka:

* Reported on Monday nine-month revenue of 361.1 million Bosnian marka ($203.4 million), down from 367.6 million marka in same period a year ago

* Nine-month net profit of 65.6 million marka, down from 86.8 million marka in same period last year. Source text for Eikon: [ID: www.blberza.com/Cms2FileCache/files/cms2/docver/53300/files/Mtel %20a.d.%20Konsolidovani%20FI_30092015.pdf] Further company coverage:

(1$=1.755 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Greg Mahlich)