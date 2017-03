Nov 2United SA :

* Said on Friday Q3 revenue was 0 zlotys versus 6,000 zlotys ($1,553) a year ago

* Q3 net profit was 342,383 zlotys versus loss of 1.9 million zlotys a year ago

* Published Q3 financial results are unconsolidated due to fact that company's unit United DAG SL Limited project was suspended

* Maintains its FY 2015 forecast published on Sept. 30

($1 = 3.8630 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)