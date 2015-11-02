Nov 2Unico Sigorta A.S. :
* The squeeze-out price for each lot of share was calculated
mistakenly as 4.0273 lira ($1.43) and such price shall be
corrected to 4.0289 lira
* Kibele B.V shall use squeeze-out rights on the basis of
4.0289 lira and the total squeeze-out amount which was blocked
at the special account will be increased by 608.49 lira
* Unico Sigorta applied to the Capital Markets Board of
Turkey on August 31 for the cancellation of the shares of
shareholders excluding Kibele B.V
