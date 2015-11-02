Nov 2 Cofina SGPS SA :
* Reported on Friday Q3 net profit flat at 1.5 million euros
($1.7 million), year-on-year
* Q3 operating income 5.9 percent down at 25.4 million
euros, year-on-year
* Q3 EBITDA at 3.9 million euros versus 3.8 million euros a
year ago
* Q3 ad revenue down 7.0 percent at 7.8 million euros,
year-on-year
* Says net debt at end of Sept. at 64.2 million euros, a
decrease of 2.4 million euros compared to the net debt recorded
at end of June
Source text: bit.ly/1Sirpab
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9083 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)