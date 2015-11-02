Nov 2 Volution Group Plc :

* Proposed placing of 32 million ordinary shares

* Windmill Holdings B.V. to sell 32 million ordinary shares in Volution Group Plc to institutional investors

* Placing shares represent 16 pct of Volution's entire issued share capital

* Placing will be conducted by means of an accelerated bookbuild to institutional investors

* Liberum Capital Ltd is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)