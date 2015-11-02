BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Hilton Worldwide
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
* Czech privately-held energy investment group EPH says H1 EBITDA up 21.8 percent year/year to EUR 832 million
* EP Infrastructure, assets that may be spun off and partially sold, possibly via a public offering, accounted for 741 million of the total, up 26.2 percent year/year
PARIS, March 24 Rothschild & Co will study strategic options, including a possible flotation or sale, for French frozen food retailer Picard after winning the mandate from its owners, sources close to the matter told Reuters.