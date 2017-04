Nov 3 Gremi Media SA :

* Said on Monday that it supervisory board dismissed Dariusz Bak, Piotr Lysek and Iwona Liszka - Majkowska from the management board

* Grzegorz Hajdarowicz has been appointed the company's new chairman of the management board as of Nov. 2

