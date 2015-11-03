Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 3 Mindmancer publ AB :
* Q3 revenue 4.9 million Swedish crowns ($575,000) versus 2.7 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA loss 0.3 million crowns versus loss 2.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5200 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)