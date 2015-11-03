Nov 3aap Implantate AG :

* Said on Monday it updated forecast for financial year 2015 due to delays in sales development in strategic trauma markets and in project deals in the biomaterials business

* Announced that it will not achieve the sales and EBITDA targets it has forecasted for financial year 2015

* Now anticipates sales between 27.5 million euros ($30.32 million) and 31.5 million euros and an EBITDA of -1.5 million euros to 1.0 million euros in FY

* Transformation of aap Implantate into a focused trauma company remains a core objective of its strategic direction

