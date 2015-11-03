Nov 3 Medtech SA :

* Announced on Monday that it has secured the commitment of Ally Bridge Group (ABG), a global investment group specializing in the medical sector, to subscribe for convertible bonds maturing in 2020 (OCABSA 2020)

* Anticipated gross proceeds of this transaction is $15 million and are to cover the development of company's top products ROSA Brain and ROSA Spine

Source text: bit.ly/1Q30CR4 Further company coverage:

