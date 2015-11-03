Co-operative Group writes off stake in struggling bank
LONDON, April 6 Britain's Co-operative Group , the mutually-owned supermarkets to funeral services group, on Thursday wrote off the value of its stake in the struggling Co-operative Bank.
Nov 3 Glaxosmithkline Plc CEO on media call:
* Calls out Nucala for severe asthma, Shingrix for shingles as exciting products, along with daprodustat in anaemia and drugs for viral diseases
* says respiratory medicine will probably not be as important part of company in future
* says no target figure for research and development spending, has moved investment from fixed assets to projects
* says very confident company has resources to fund current pipeline Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)
LONDON, April 6 Gulf Keystone Petroleum, an oil producer in Iraq's Kurdistan region, cut its annual pretax loss to $17 million last year after a debt-for-equity deal saved it from going under.
* Combining foods and refreshment into one organisation, unlocking future growth and faster margin progression